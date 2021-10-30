Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.