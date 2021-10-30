Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
