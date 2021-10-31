 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York waterfall grows in size following nor’easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News