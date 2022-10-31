 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

