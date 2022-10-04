Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
