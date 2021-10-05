 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Muscatine. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone video shows a huge shelf cloud rolling into Sydney, Australia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News