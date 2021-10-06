Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
