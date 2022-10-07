Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.