Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South.