The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a sizz…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for h…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday's foreca…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It shoul…