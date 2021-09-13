Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
