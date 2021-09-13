 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The most extreme weather in the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News