Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Monday. It looks lik…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Overcast. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot da…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Friday. It sho…