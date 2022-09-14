Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
