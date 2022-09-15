Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.