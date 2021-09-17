Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.