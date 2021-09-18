Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
