Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
