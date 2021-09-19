Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.