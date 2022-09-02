The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. More cloud cover around as well and a chance for showers is coming back for tomorrow. See how Friday evening plans are looking in our latest forecast.
Sunny skies with above normal temperatures today. The warming trend will continue on Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when there's a chance for showers and storms in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will…
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day …