The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Once rain returns to the Quad Cities, it will not want to leave. Small chance of severe storms by the time we get to Sunday. Get all the details on rain timing & temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Above normal temperatures already today and getting even warmer for Friday. Find out how much temperatures will rise and when our next chance of showers and storms is in our updated forecast.
A warming trend Wednesday and Thursday in the Quad Cities with wind speeds increasing as well. Find out what temperatures are expected and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Storms have exited the area and it's looking like a nice Monday. A warm front arrives tonight though. Find out what rain chances are looking like and how hot it will get on Tuesday here.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV ind…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Musca…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Models are sugg…