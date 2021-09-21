 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

