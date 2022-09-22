Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Once rain returns to the Quad Cities, it will not want to leave. Small chance of severe storms by the time we get to Sunday. Get all the details on rain timing & temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
Not only will we see temperatures reach the low 90s today, it's going to be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
After record breaking heat Tuesday, temps will be much lower today. Showers and storms will be around as well. Track the rain and see how much cooler it will get for Thursday in our latest forecast.
Storms have exited the area and it's looking like a nice Monday. A warm front arrives tonight though. Find out what rain chances are looking like and how hot it will get on Tuesday here.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Models are sugg…