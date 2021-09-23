Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.