Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
