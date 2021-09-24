 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to drive on wet leaves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News