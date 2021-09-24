Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.