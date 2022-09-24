Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.