Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

