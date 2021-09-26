The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 de…
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. It s…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forec…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see …