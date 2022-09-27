Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 27, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

