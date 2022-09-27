Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
After record breaking heat Tuesday, temps will be much lower today. Showers and storms will be around as well. Track the rain and see how much cooler it will get for Thursday in our latest forecast.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. It should…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…