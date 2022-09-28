Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
