Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.