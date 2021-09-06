 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where Ida ranks among the worst hurricanes to hit Louisiana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News