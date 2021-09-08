 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Muscatine. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Safest places to go during a hurricane

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News