The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday for much of the area. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Find out what's expected for the rest of the day here.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will increase for Saturday as our next cold front moves in. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Fog around once again this morning, but it will all be gone by 9:30 a.m. Temperatures on the rise for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day …
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…