Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.