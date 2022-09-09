Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday for much of the area. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Find out what's expected for the rest of the day here.
Fog in spots early, but sunny skies for the rest of the day. Getting warmer Friday, but still dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
Fog around once again this morning, but it will all be gone by 9:30 a.m. Temperatures on the rise for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It should…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Wednesday.…