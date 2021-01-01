Muscatine's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 26.01. A 11-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 25.96…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 24.09. We'll see a low tem…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Expec…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 14.34. We'll see a l…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoor…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 17.72. 27 degrees is…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.04. Today's forecasted …