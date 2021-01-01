 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 26.01. A 11-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

