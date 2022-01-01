Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.