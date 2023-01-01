This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine
