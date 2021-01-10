Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 27.02. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.