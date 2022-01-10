 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

