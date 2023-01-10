 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Snow continues for the Quad Cities Thursday

Snow continues for the Quad Cities Thursday

Light to moderate snow showers will still be around today as an area of low pressure works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News