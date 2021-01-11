Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 29.04. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.