Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

