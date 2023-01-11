 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

