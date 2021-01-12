This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.46. Today's for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Overcast. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temp…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.71. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 21.64. 18 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26.42. 16 degrees is today…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 17.72. 27 degrees is…