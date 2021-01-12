 Skip to main content
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

