Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly cloudy early, then a light mix of wintry precipitation late. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
