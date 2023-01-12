 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

