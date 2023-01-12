This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Dry during the day today, but showers are expected to return with a cold front. Find out when the rain and snow chance will begin, when the activity will peak, and what will happen to temperatures here.
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in…