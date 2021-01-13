Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
