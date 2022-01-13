 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

