Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

